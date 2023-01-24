Tolerance.ca
Why forecasting snow is so difficult in the UK

By Rob Thompson, Postdoctoral Research Scientist in Meteorology, University of Reading
Cold winter weather in the UK almost always brings with it talk of snow.

British people tend to approach weather forecasts of snow with a combination of excitement and trepidation. Who doesn’t like the sight of unspoilt snow glittering over the rooftops like a Christmas card? But not many people enjoy the aftermath – an ice slush nightmare, soaking up the dirt from our streets and roads.

Forecasting snow is tricky in Britain though. And predictions tend to be uncertain. By the time British people reach adulthood, particularly those who live in southern England, a lot learn…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
