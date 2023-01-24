Tolerance.ca
We tested the wastewater from planes to detect COVID among travellers – here's what we found

By Kata Farkas, Environmental Virologist, School of Natural Sciences, Bangor University
Davey Jones, Professor of Soil and Environmental Science, Bangor University
Small traces of many pathogens, such as viruses we may be infected with, are excreted when we go to the toilet. Ultimately, these agents find their way to municipal wastewater treatment plants where sewage samples can be taken and the levels of these pathogens measured.

This field of science is called wastewater-based epidemiology and it may be a way to track the spread of COVID across the world via airports. It’s already a powerful tool to monitor the levels of infectious diseases circulating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
