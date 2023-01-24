Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lots of people believe in Bigfoot and other pseudoscience claims – this course examines why

By Craig Foster, Professor and Chair, Department of Psychology, State University of New York College at Cortland
A university course teaches students why people believe false and evidence-starved claims, to show them how to determine what’s accurate and real and what’s neither.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
