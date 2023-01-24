Tolerance.ca
Grassroots AIDS activists fought for and won affordable HIV treatments around the world – but PEPFAR didn't change governments and pharma

By Dan Royles, Associate Professor of History, Florida International University
The US PEPFAR initiative has brought HIV medication to millions of people globally. Behind this progress are the activists that pressured politicians and companies to put patients over patents.The Conversation


