Human Rights Observatory

Device transmits radio waves with almost no power – without violating the laws of physics

By Joshua R. Smith, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Washington
Zerina Kapetanovic, Acting Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, Stanford University
A wireless transmitter uses almost no power and at first glance appears to violate the laws of physics. It’s actually a clever use of physics that could one day transmit data from tiny remote sensors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
