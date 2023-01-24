Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Combating antisemitism today: Holocaust education in the era of Twitter and TikTok

By Alan Marcus, Professor of Curriculum & Instruction, University of Connecticut
In the era of social media, antisemitism and Holocaust denial are no longer hidden in the margins, spewed by fringe hate groups. From Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – and NBA player Kyrie Irving to members of Congress on both sides…The Conversation


