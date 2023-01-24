Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Tanzanian boxer Karim Mandonga hyped the sport back into the hearts of Kenyans

By Richard Wanjohi
A darling to the media for his quips, Mandonga's tactics are reminiscent of the legendary Muhammed Ali —  arguably one of the greatest boxers and sportspersons of our time. Ali started hyping his fights after turning professional in 1963 as he prepared to face Sonny Liston.


