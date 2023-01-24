Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzanian President Suluhu ends six-year ban on political rallies, promises more reforms

By Bonface Witaba
Share this article
The president’s announcement came against the backdrop of a meeting with leaders of nineteen opposition parties at the State House in Dar es Salaam.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Tanzanian boxer Karim Mandonga hyped the sport back into the hearts of Kenyans
~ Syria: Government forces must lift siege on civilians in predominantly Kurdish areas in Aleppo
~ ADHD more strongly linked to anxiety and depression compared to autism – new research
~ How we cracked the mystery of Australia's prehistoric giant eggs
~ How spatial thinking could help children learn maths – and go on to use it in their careers
~ Five non-alcoholic cocktails to take you past dry January
~ Fantasy football can negatively affect your wellbeing, but research shows it doesn't have to
~ The future of work: how John Curtin was calling for a new cooperative work ethic 80 years ago
~ They're on our coat of arms but extinct in Tasmania. Rewilding with emus will be good for the island state's ecosystems
~ Young port workers in the maritime city of Makassar lack digital skills. Vocational schools can be the solution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter