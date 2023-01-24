Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Government forces must lift siege on civilians in predominantly Kurdish areas in Aleppo

By Amnesty International
Syrian government forces must lift a brutal blockade on civilians in predominantly Kurdish areas in the northern Aleppo region that is obstructing residents’ access to fuel and other essential supplies, Amnesty International said today. Since the government imposed the blockade in August 2022, tens of thousands of civilians, including internally displaced people, have faced severe […] The post Syria: Government forces must lift siege on civilians in predominantly Kurdish areas in Aleppo appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
