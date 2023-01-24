Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How spatial thinking could help children learn maths – and go on to use it in their careers

By Emily Farran, Professor of Cognitive Development, University of Surrey
Share this article
Figuring out how jigsaw pieces fit together by visualising moving them in your mind is an example of using spatial skills.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ADHD more strongly linked to anxiety and depression compared to autism – new research
~ How we cracked the mystery of Australia's prehistoric giant eggs
~ Five non-alcoholic cocktails to take you past dry January
~ Fantasy football can negatively affect your wellbeing, but research shows it doesn't have to
~ The future of work: how John Curtin was calling for a new cooperative work ethic 80 years ago
~ They're on our coat of arms but extinct in Tasmania. Rewilding with emus will be good for the island state's ecosystems
~ Young port workers in the maritime city of Makassar lack digital skills. Vocational schools can be the solution
~ Myanmar: Japan’s Construction Aid Benefits Junta
~ How long does it take for skin to repair after sun exposure?
~ UN rights chief condemns ‘cold-blooded killing’ of Eswatini human rights lawyer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter