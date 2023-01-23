Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The future of work: how John Curtin was calling for a new cooperative work ethic 80 years ago

By Caryn Coatney, Lecturer, Journalism, University of Southern Queensland
As we look towards 2023, trend forecasters are figuring out how to boost work morale. In the second world war, Curtin turned to the media to spread his message.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
