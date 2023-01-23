They're on our coat of arms but extinct in Tasmania. Rewilding with emus will be good for the island state's ecosystems
By Tristan Derham, Research Associate, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage (CABAH) Policy Hub – Training and Education, University of Tasmania
Christopher Johnson, Professor of Wildlife Conservation, University of Tasmania
Matthew Fielding, Research Associate / Teaching Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage (CABAH), University of Tasmania
Tasmania’s emus were hunted to extinction in the mid-1800s but we could have them back – and their return could help other species survive climate change.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 23, 2023