Human Rights Observatory

Young port workers in the maritime city of Makassar lack digital skills. Vocational schools can be the solution

By Sherah Kurnia, Associate Professor at the School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Achmad Nizar Hidayanto, Vice Dean for Resource, Venture, and General Administration, Faculty of Computer Science, Universitas Indonesia
Agus Wicaksana, PhD Candidate in Operations and Supply Chain Management, The University of Melbourne
Armin Lawi, Associate Professor (Lektor Kepala) of Computer Science, Universitas Hasanuddin
Dr Rod Dilnutt, Industry Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Hafizh Rafizal Adnan, PhD Student in Information Systems and Analytics, National University of Singapore
Rizky Utami, Lecturer, Universitas Hasanuddin
Sri Astuti Thamrin, Ph.D/ Dosen Universitas Hasanuddin, Universitas Hasanuddin
Our research in the port city of Makassar, Indonesia has found vocational schools can be the key to training young workers’ digital skills.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
