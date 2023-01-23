Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fashion, sex and drag: Vivienne Westwood's queer legacy

By Robert Wellington, Associate professor, Australian National University
I was 13 years old when I discovered Vivienne Westwood. The music came first. From the moment I heard the album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, I was hooked. Within a few months, I was spending my pocket money on a knock-off Westwood design – tartan bondage trousers. My punk look was completed with ripped t-shirts held together with safety pins, a denim jacket customised with bullet holes in the back, and Doc Martens boots.

It’s only recently…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
