Human Rights Observatory

Photos from the field: our voyage investigating Australia's submarine landslides and deep-marine canyons

By Hannah Power, Associate Professor in Coastal and Marine Science, University of Newcastle
Kendall Mollison, Postdoctoral researcher, University of Newcastle
Michael Kinsela, Lecturer in Coastal and Ocean Geoscience, University of Newcastle
Tom Hubble, Associate Professor, University of Sydney
From a shipwreck to ancient dunes, these researchers created 3D visualisations of seafloor features around Australia – from as shallow as 22 metres to depths of over 4.8 kilometres.The Conversation


© The Conversation
