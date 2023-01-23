Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's not all about gender or ethnicity: a blind spot in diversity programs is holding equality back

By Carl Rhodes, Professor of Organization Studies, University of Technology Sydney
Alison Pullen, Professor of Management and Organization Studies, Macquarie University
Celina McEwen, Senior Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
If diversity programs are to truly benefit Australia’s most disadvantaged groups, such as Indigenous people, more acknowledgement must be given to class and ‘intersectionality’.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
