It's not all about gender or ethnicity: a blind spot in diversity programs is holding equality back
By Carl Rhodes, Professor of Organization Studies, University of Technology Sydney
Alison Pullen, Professor of Management and Organization Studies, Macquarie University
Celina McEwen, Senior Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
If diversity programs are to truly benefit Australia’s most disadvantaged groups, such as Indigenous people, more acknowledgement must be given to class and ‘intersectionality’.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 23, 2023