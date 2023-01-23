Tolerance.ca
Horror and anguish are playing out on repeat following the latest mass shooting – and the mental health scars extend far beyond those directly affected

By Arash Javanbakht, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Wayne State University
Even people who are only indirectly exposed to these repeat tragedies, such as first responders and those affected by media coverage, can experience profound and long-lasting grief.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
