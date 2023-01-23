Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India’s Blocking of BBC Documentary Reflects Broader Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Victims of the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat state, which left more than 1,000 dead, gather for a protest on the anniversary of the violence in Ahmedabad, India, February 28, 2014. © 2014 AP Photo/Ajit Solanki The Indian government’s blocking of a BBC documentary on the anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat state in 2002 is just the latest attempt to prevent criticism of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last week, the BBC released the first of a two-part series, “The Modi Question,” highlighting findings of a previously unpublished report of the United Kingdom…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
