In Belarus, Jailed for Protecting Loved Ones

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Daria Losik with her four-year old daughter. © 2021 Nasha Niva Last week, a court in Brest, Belarus sentenced Daria Losik to two years in prison for an interview she gave about her incarcerated husband, Ihar Losik, to independent broadcaster Belsat, which Belarusian authorities have labeled extremist. The court found that by calling her husband a political prisoner and criticizing authorities in the interview, Daria “aided extremist activity,” presenting “grave danger to the public.” Her sentencing now leaves the Losiks’ 4-year-old daughter in the care of her grandparents.…


© Human Rights Watch -
