Human Rights Observatory

Peru riots: unrest in southern Andes lays bare an urgent need to decolonise

By Alonso Gurmendi Dunkelberg, Departmental Lecturer in International Relations, University of Oxford
Peru is in flames. Since early December, massive, often violent, protests have engulfed the South American nation. Demonstrators concentrated in the country’s southern Andean regions took to the streets after the then president, Pedro Castillo, was deposed for attempting to mount a coup by dismissing the parliament and ruling by decree.

But he attempted his coup without the support of the armed forces and was rapidly arrested. The appointment of his vice-president,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
