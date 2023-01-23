Tolerance.ca
Strikes: why refusing public sector pay rises won't help reduce inflation

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Recent price rises are not due to higher wages but supply-side issues including the war in Ukraine, the COVID pandemic and Brexit.The Conversation


