Human Rights Observatory

How consecutive Conservative governments destroyed union rights – a timeline of the UK's anti-strike laws since the 1970s

By Steven Daniels, Lecturer in Law and Politics, Edge Hill University
Rishi Sunak’s government is attempting to introduce tough new laws that would further limit the right to take industrial action amid continuing strikes in the UK.

This is just the latest in a long line of legislation brought in over the past 50 years that has almost completely eroded such rights. Trade unions were once a major force in British society, but that is no longer the case. Here, a timeline of key events explains how the UK got to where it is today.

1970s


In the post-war period, unions were seen as a vital…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
