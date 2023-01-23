Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces

By Mel Rutherford, Professor and Department Chair, Psychology, Neuroscience & Behaviour, McMaster University
Share this article
In formal consensus decision-making, no proposal is adopted until every concern is heard, understood and addressed. Here’s how it can work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief condemns ‘cold-blooding killing’ of Eswatini human rights lawyer
~ Dartmoor wild camping ban shows why Britain needs a universal right to roam
~ Peru riots: unrest in southern Andes lays bare an urgent need to decolonise
~ Strikes: why refusing public sector pay rises won't help reduce inflation
~ How consecutive Conservative governments destroyed union rights – a timeline of the UK's anti-strike laws since the 1970s
~ Chat with us by text about our Quarter Life series – and receive weekly article updates
~ More means less: Extended copyright benefits the corporate few, not the public
~ The food systems that will feed Mars are set to transform food on Earth
~ Eswatini: Leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for Thulani Maseko’s unlawful killing
~ Cameroon: Martinez Zogo’s death must not go unpunished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter