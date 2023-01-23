Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More means less: Extended copyright benefits the corporate few, not the public

By Lisa Macklem, PhD Candidate, Law, Western University
Share this article
Canada’s extension of copyright might be good for corporations that hold copyrights, but it’s bad news for creators and the public.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief condemns ‘cold-blooding killing’ of Eswatini human rights lawyer
~ Dartmoor wild camping ban shows why Britain needs a universal right to roam
~ Peru riots: unrest in southern Andes lays bare an urgent need to decolonise
~ Strikes: why refusing public sector pay rises won't help reduce inflation
~ How consecutive Conservative governments destroyed union rights – a timeline of the UK's anti-strike laws since the 1970s
~ Chat with us by text about our Quarter Life series – and receive weekly article updates
~ Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces
~ The food systems that will feed Mars are set to transform food on Earth
~ Eswatini: Leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for Thulani Maseko’s unlawful killing
~ Cameroon: Martinez Zogo’s death must not go unpunished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter