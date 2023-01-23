Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: Leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for Thulani Maseko’s unlawful killing

By Amnesty International
The Eswatini authorities must ensure that the unlawful killing of Thulani Maseko is promptly investigated in an effective, thorough, impartial and transparent manner, completely independent of government, Amnesty International said today. The unlawful killing of human rights defender and lawyer Thulani Maseko highlights the increasing repression of critical voices in Eswatini.


© Amnesty International -
