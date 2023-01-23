Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Martinez Zogo’s death must not go unpunished

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the abduction and death of the Cameroonian journalist, Martinez Zogo, whose body was found on the outskirts of Yaoundé on 22 January, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa said: “Martinez Zogo, a respected journalist in the country and former managing director of the private radio station, Amplitude FM, […] The post Cameroon: Martinez Zogo’s death must not go unpunished appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief condemns ‘cold-blooding killing’ of Eswatini human rights lawyer
~ Dartmoor wild camping ban shows why Britain needs a universal right to roam
~ Peru riots: unrest in southern Andes lays bare an urgent need to decolonise
~ Strikes: why refusing public sector pay rises won't help reduce inflation
~ How consecutive Conservative governments destroyed union rights – a timeline of the UK's anti-strike laws since the 1970s
~ Chat with us by text about our Quarter Life series – and receive weekly article updates
~ Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces
~ More means less: Extended copyright benefits the corporate few, not the public
~ The food systems that will feed Mars are set to transform food on Earth
~ Eswatini: Leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for Thulani Maseko’s unlawful killing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter