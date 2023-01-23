Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online racial harassment leads to lower academic confidence for Black and Hispanic students

By Alvin Thomas, Assistant Professor, Phyllis Northway Faculty Fellow, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Share this article
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Online racial discrimination or harassment has a negative effect on the academic and emotional well-being of students of color. That is the key finding from a study I published recently in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence.

For the study, I surveyed 356 Black and Hispanic teens across the U.S. I analyzed their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eswatini: Leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for Thulani Maseko’s unlawful killing
~ Cameroon: Martinez Zogo’s death must not go unpunished
~ Lebanon: Authorities must permit stalled investigation into deadly Beirut blast
~ Jewish doctors in the Warsaw Ghetto secretly documented the effects of Nazi-imposed starvation, and the knowledge is helping researchers today – Podcast
~ Brazil, US show that secure elections require agreement – not just cybersecurity and clear ballot records
~ As US-EU trade tensions rise, conflicting carbon tariffs could undermine climate efforts
~ How has the inside of the Earth stayed as hot as the Sun's surface for billions of years?
~ Cochlear implants can bring the experience of sound to those with hearing loss, but results may vary – here's why
~ Cheap sewer pipe repairs can push toxic fumes into homes and schools – here's how to lower the risk
~ Power cuts in South Africa are playing havoc with the country's water system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter