Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As US-EU trade tensions rise, conflicting carbon tariffs could undermine climate efforts

By Noah Kaufman, Research Scholar in Climate Economics, Columbia University
Chris Bataille, Research Fellow in Energy and Climate Policy, Columbia University
Gautam Jain, Senior Research Scholar in Financial Markets, Columbia University
Sagatom Saha, Research Scholar in Energy Policy, Columbia University
Rising trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union, two of the most important global leaders when it comes to climate policy, could undermine key climate initiatives of both governments and make it harder for the world to put the brakes on climate change.

The two have clashed over the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act’s requirements that products be made in America to receive certain U.S. subsidies. The EU recently announced plans…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
