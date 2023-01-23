Tolerance.ca
Cochlear implants can bring the experience of sound to those with hearing loss, but results may vary – here's why

By Niyazi Arslan, Ph.D. Candidate in Speech and Hearing Science, Arizona State University
Cochlear implants are among the most successful neural prostheses on the market. These artificial ears have allowed nearly 1 million people globally with severe to profound hearing loss to either regain access to the sounds around them or experience the sense of hearing for the first time.

However, the effectiveness of cochlear implants varies greatly across users because of a range of factors, such as hearing loss duration and age at implantation.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
