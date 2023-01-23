Cheap sewer pipe repairs can push toxic fumes into homes and schools – here's how to lower the risk
By Andrew J. Whelton, Professor of Civil, Environmental & Ecological Engineering, Director of the Healthy Plumbing Consortium and Center for Plumbing Safety, Purdue University
A wave of infrastructure projects is coming as federal funds pour in. Cities need to know the risks from the cheapest, most popular repair method and how to avoid harm.
