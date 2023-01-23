Tolerance.ca
Cheap sewer pipe repairs can push toxic fumes into homes and schools – here's how to lower the risk

By Andrew J. Whelton, Professor of Civil, Environmental & Ecological Engineering, Director of the Healthy Plumbing Consortium and Center for Plumbing Safety, Purdue University
A wave of infrastructure projects is coming as federal funds pour in. Cities need to know the risks from the cheapest, most popular repair method and how to avoid harm.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
