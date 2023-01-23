Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenyan prisoners on death row weren’t deterred by the threat of the death penalty: new research findings

By Carolyn Hoyle, Director of the University of Oxford Death Penalty Research Unit, Centre for Criminology, Faculty of Law, University of Oxford
Parvais Jabbar, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of the Death Penalty Project, University of Oxford
Kenya’s last execution of a prisoner was in 1987. But the country still hosts a death row population of nearly 600. Almost all were sentenced to death for murder or robbery with violence. New sentences are handed down every year.

Kenya is an “abolitionist de facto” state: the death penalty is still present in law and people are sentenced to death, but they aren’t executed. Currently, 17 of the African Union’s 54 member states are abolitionist de facto – they haven’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
