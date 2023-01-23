Tolerance.ca
COVID is running rampant in China – but herd immunity remains elusive

By Adam Kleczkowski, Professor of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Strathclyde
The repeated lesson from other countries is that the loss of immunity and the appearance of new variants make herd immunity a futile goal when it comes to COVID.The Conversation


