Human Rights Observatory

Four reasons swimming should be your next workout

By Heather Massey, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Science & Health, School of Sport, Health & Exercise Science, University of Portsmouth
When most of us think of exercising, images of long runs on the treadmill or picking up heavy weights often come to mind. But although these are both great ways of keeping fit, they aren’t for everyone.

So if you’re someone who’s looking to keep fit but can’t stand the gym, it might be time for you to try something a little different: swimming. Not only is this exercise a fun change from your normal routine, it also comes with a slew of benefits that rival even the most intense gym workouts.

1. It’s good for cardiorespiratory fitness


Swimming just a few times a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
