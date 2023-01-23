Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We are asking for forgiveness that we know we will never receive': In Russia, people are bringing flowers to monuments of Ukrainians

By Daria Dergacheva
Share this article
In at least 17 cities of Russia, people are bringing flowers and photos of the destroyed house in Dnipro, Ukraine, hit by a Russian missile on January 14, 2023, to spontaneous memorials.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenyan prisoners on death row weren’t deterred by the threat of the death penalty: new research findings
~ COVID is running rampant in China – but herd immunity remains elusive
~ Prince Harry is wrong: unconscious bias is not different to racism
~ Four reasons swimming should be your next workout
~ Deepfakes: faces created by AI now look more real than genuine photos
~ South Africa hears historic class action for lead poisoning launched by Zambian  children and women
~ Copper transformed way the world works before: it's about to do so again
~ Federal Labor MP warns Alice Springs crime crisis is impeding Voice debate
~ School uniforms are meant to foster a sense of belonging and raise achievement – but it's not clear that they do
~ Fukushima to release contaminated water – an expert explains why this could be the best option
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter