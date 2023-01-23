Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa hears historic class action for lead poisoning launched by Zambian  children and women

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg will continue hearing a ground-breaking case brought by Zambian children and women against the mining giant Anglo American, seeking compensation for lead poisoning, human rights groups announced today. At the end of the 12-day hearing that opened on 20 January, the Court will decide whether to certify this […] The post South Africa hears historic class action for lead poisoning launched by Zambian  children and women appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenyan prisoners on death row weren’t deterred by the threat of the death penalty: new research findings
~ COVID is running rampant in China – but herd immunity remains elusive
~ Prince Harry is wrong: unconscious bias is not different to racism
~ Four reasons swimming should be your next workout
~ Deepfakes: faces created by AI now look more real than genuine photos
~ ‘We are asking for forgiveness that we know we will never receive': In Russia, people are bringing flowers to monuments of Ukrainians
~ Copper transformed way the world works before: it's about to do so again
~ Federal Labor MP warns Alice Springs crime crisis is impeding Voice debate
~ School uniforms are meant to foster a sense of belonging and raise achievement – but it's not clear that they do
~ Fukushima to release contaminated water – an expert explains why this could be the best option
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter