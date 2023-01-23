Tolerance.ca
School uniforms are meant to foster a sense of belonging and raise achievement – but it's not clear that they do

By Rachel Shanks, Senior Lecturer in Education, University of Aberdeen
In France, MPs have recently considered whether to reintroduce compulsory school uniform, with first lady Brigitte Macron adding her support to the idea. “It erases differences, it saves time,” she said. These perceptions of the benefits of uniform are widely held – but do they hold up?

French MPs voted against the idea, but uniform is the norm in the UK and has a…The Conversation


