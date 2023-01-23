Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Justice Needed for October Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Relatives and friends gather at the October 28 burial ceremony of Chadian journalist, Oredje Narcisse,  killed during a pro-democracy demonstration, in N'Djamena, Chad. © REUTERS/Mahamat Ramadane 2022 (Nairobi) – Chad’s transitional government should end its crackdown on opponents and provide redress for the serious human rights violations that were committed around the October 20, 2022 protests, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have an obligation to conduct prompt, independent, thorough, and transparent criminal investigations into serious human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ West Bank: New Entry Rules Further Isolate Palestinians
~ Russia: Two years after Aleksei Navalny’s arrest, Russian opposition figures suppressed, jailed or exiled
~ Australia's iconic black swans have a worrying immune system deficiency, new genome study finds
~ My favourite fictional character: I'll never forget these half-wild, 'too much' heroines – Philip Pullman's Lyra and Elena Ferrante's Lila
~ An imaginative unfolding of a life, a new play asks: would Sidney Nolan have become the artist he became if not for Sunday Reed?
~ Two months before NSW election, a new poll gives Labor a big lead
~ Don’t kill the curl grubs in your garden – they could be native beetle babies
~ Want your child to eat more veggies? Talk to them about ‘eating the rainbow'
~ When it comes to finding Australia's future leaders, both the Liberals and Labor have a women problem: new study
~ Can reading help heal us and process our emotions – or is that just a story we tell ourselves?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter