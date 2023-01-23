Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

West Bank: New Entry Rules Further Isolate Palestinians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  A road sign points to the Allenby/King Hussein Bridge crossing to Jordan, in the city of Jericho in the Israel-occupied West Bank.  © 2021 Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images (Jerusalem) – New Israeli guidelines on access to the West Bank for foreigners threaten to further isolate Palestinians from loved ones and global civil society, Human Rights Watch said today. The guidelines, which came into force in October 2022 and were amended in December 2022, set out detailed procedures for West Bank entry and residency for foreigners, a process distinct from the procedure…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
