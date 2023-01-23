Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An imaginative unfolding of a life, a new play asks: would Sidney Nolan have become the artist he became if not for Sunday Reed?

By Kate Hunter, Lecturer in Art and Performance, Deakin University
Share this article
Fragmented scenes shift backwards and forwards through time to build an absorbing picture of the circle of artists who gathered around the Reeds.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chad: Justice Needed for October Crackdown
~ West Bank: New Entry Rules Further Isolate Palestinians
~ Russia: Two years after Aleksei Navalny’s arrest, Russian opposition figures suppressed, jailed or exiled
~ Australia's iconic black swans have a worrying immune system deficiency, new genome study finds
~ My favourite fictional character: I'll never forget these half-wild, 'too much' heroines – Philip Pullman's Lyra and Elena Ferrante's Lila
~ Two months before NSW election, a new poll gives Labor a big lead
~ Don’t kill the curl grubs in your garden – they could be native beetle babies
~ Want your child to eat more veggies? Talk to them about ‘eating the rainbow'
~ When it comes to finding Australia's future leaders, both the Liberals and Labor have a women problem: new study
~ Can reading help heal us and process our emotions – or is that just a story we tell ourselves?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter