Exploding carp numbers are 'like a house of horrors' for our rivers. Is it time to unleash carp herpes?
By Ivor Stuart, Fisheries ecologist, Charles Sturt University
John Koehn, Freshwater fish ecologist, Charles Sturt University
Katie Doyle, Freshwater Ecologist, Charles Sturt University
Lee Baumgartner, Professor of Fisheries and River Management, Institute for Land, Water, and Society, Charles Sturt University
Carp can make riverbeds look like golf balls – denuded and dimpled, devoid of any habitat. Releasing carp herpes virus is a controversial proposition, so let’s weigh up the risks and benefits.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 22, 2023