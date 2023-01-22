Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A call for peace: Why Canada should tone down demands for Russian regime change

By Arnd Jurgensen, Lecturer, Political Science, University of Toronto
In late 2022, a frightening escalation occurred in the war in Ukraine. During a large Russian bombardment operation, a missile struck the Polish city of Prezewodów, six kilometres from the Ukrainian border, killing two civilians.

Read more: Ukraine war: Why the missile incident in Poland is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
