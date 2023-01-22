Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ChatGPT could be a game-changer for marketers, but it won't replace humans any time soon

By Omar H. Fares, Lecturer in the Ted Rogers School of Retail Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Share this article
While ChatGPT has the potential to enhance marketing effectiveness, it can’t replace human creativity or form meaningful connections with customers like humans can.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A call for peace: Why Canada should tone down demands for Russian regime change
~ How can health data be used for public benefit? 3 uses that people agree on
~ Has Ontario’s housing 'plan' been built on a foundation of evidentiary sand?
~ Nigeria's 2023 presidential election: 10 factors that could affect the outcome
~ LPG versus dirty fuel use in Ghana: bring gas supplies closer to people and more of them will use it
~ Anthony Joseph is the second Trinidadian in three years to win the T.S. Eliot prize for poetry
~ In Russia, video games are unsafe for kids. But not for the usual reasons
~ Chris Hipkins becomes NZ’s new prime minister – there are two ways it can go from here
~ Thailand: Free Detained Critics of Monarchy
~ Afghanistan: Top UN delegation tells Taliban to end confinement, deprivation, abuse of women’s rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter