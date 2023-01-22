Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can health data be used for public benefit? 3 uses that people agree on

By P. Alison Paprica, Professor (adjunct) and Senior Fellow, Institute for Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Annabelle Cumyn, Professor of Medicine, Université de Sherbrooke
Julia Burt, Public Engagement Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Kimberlyn McGrail, Professor of Health Services and Policy Research, University of British Columbia
Roxanne Dault, Research coordinator, Groupe de recherche interdisciplinaire en informatique de la santé, Université de Sherbrooke
Share this article
There are concerns about how health data are used, but research shows support for uses with public benefits by health-care providers, governments, health-system planners and university-based researchers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A call for peace: Why Canada should tone down demands for Russian regime change
~ ChatGPT could be a game-changer for marketers, but it won't replace humans any time soon
~ Has Ontario’s housing 'plan' been built on a foundation of evidentiary sand?
~ Nigeria's 2023 presidential election: 10 factors that could affect the outcome
~ LPG versus dirty fuel use in Ghana: bring gas supplies closer to people and more of them will use it
~ Anthony Joseph is the second Trinidadian in three years to win the T.S. Eliot prize for poetry
~ In Russia, video games are unsafe for kids. But not for the usual reasons
~ Chris Hipkins becomes NZ’s new prime minister – there are two ways it can go from here
~ Thailand: Free Detained Critics of Monarchy
~ Afghanistan: Top UN delegation tells Taliban to end confinement, deprivation, abuse of women’s rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter