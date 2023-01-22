Tolerance.ca
Has Ontario’s housing 'plan' been built on a foundation of evidentiary sand?

By Mark Winfield, Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Evidence suggests that Ontario neither had a shortage of pre-authorized housing starts to accommodate its growing population, nor did it have a shortage of designated land to build such homes.The Conversation


