Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election: 10 factors that could affect the outcome

By Jideofor Adibe, Professor of International Relations and Political Science, Nasarawa State University, Keffi
Share this article
As Nigerians inch closer to the February 2023 presidential election, the seventh since the current wave of liberal democracy formally started in 1999, there are at least 10 key issues that are likely to drive and determine the outcome. Political scientist, Jideofor Adibe, explores them all.

1. Ethnicity and regionalism


Four of the 18 presidential candidates in the election, regarded as the front runners, come from the three dominant ethnic groups in the country: Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo.

From the north are Atiku…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ LPG versus dirty fuel use in Ghana: bring gas supplies closer to people and more of them will use it
~ Anthony Joseph is the second Trinidadian in three years to win the T.S. Eliot prize for poetry
~ In Russia, video games are unsafe for kids. But not for the usual reasons
~ Chris Hipkins becomes NZ’s new prime minister – there are two ways it can go from here
~ Thailand: Free Detained Critics of Monarchy
~ Afghanistan: Top UN delegation tells Taliban to end confinement, deprivation, abuse of women’s rights
~ Peru protests: What to know about Indigenous-led movement shaking the crisis-hit country
~ Speaker Kevin McCarthy: how backroom deals have put controversial Republicans into key roles
~ Rwanda: Suspicious Death of Investigative Journalist
~ Afghanistan: Collapse of legal system is ‘human rights catastrophe’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter