LPG versus dirty fuel use in Ghana: bring gas supplies closer to people and more of them will use it
By Kwame Adjei-Mantey, Economist and Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Ghana; Research Fellow, Future Africa Institute, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
Hundreds of millions of people living in sub-Saharan Africa still use polluting cooking fuels. A recent survey across 33 countries in the region found that over 90% of households were found to use firewood, charcoal, or other heavily polluting fuel as their primary cooking fuel.
Ghana is no exception. The latest statistics from the Ghana…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 22, 2023