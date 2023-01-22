Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LPG versus dirty fuel use in Ghana: bring gas supplies closer to people and more of them will use it

By Kwame Adjei-Mantey, Economist and Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Ghana; Research Fellow, Future Africa Institute, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
Share this article
Hundreds of millions of people living in sub-Saharan Africa still use polluting cooking fuels. A recent survey across 33 countries in the region found that over 90% of households were found to use firewood, charcoal, or other heavily polluting fuel as their primary cooking fuel.

Ghana is no exception. The latest statistics from the Ghana…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria's 2023 presidential election: 10 factors that could affect the outcome
~ Anthony Joseph is the second Trinidadian in three years to win the T.S. Eliot prize for poetry
~ In Russia, video games are unsafe for kids. But not for the usual reasons
~ Chris Hipkins becomes NZ’s new prime minister – there are two ways it can go from here
~ Thailand: Free Detained Critics of Monarchy
~ Afghanistan: Top UN delegation tells Taliban to end confinement, deprivation, abuse of women’s rights
~ Peru protests: What to know about Indigenous-led movement shaking the crisis-hit country
~ Speaker Kevin McCarthy: how backroom deals have put controversial Republicans into key roles
~ Rwanda: Suspicious Death of Investigative Journalist
~ Afghanistan: Collapse of legal system is ‘human rights catastrophe’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter