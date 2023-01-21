Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anthony Joseph is the second Trinidadian in three years to win the T.S. Eliot prize for poetry

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
The judges of the prestigious prize called Joseph's collection "luminous," adding that it "celebrates humanity in all its contradictions and breathes new life into this enduring form."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Russia, video games are unsafe for kids. But not for the usual reasons
~ Chris Hipkins becomes NZ’s new prime minister – there are two ways it can go from here
~ Thailand: Free Detained Critics of Monarchy
~ Afghanistan: Top UN delegation tells Taliban to end confinement, deprivation, abuse of women’s rights
~ Peru protests: What to know about Indigenous-led movement shaking the crisis-hit country
~ Speaker Kevin McCarthy: how backroom deals have put controversial Republicans into key roles
~ Rwanda: Suspicious Death of Investigative Journalist
~ Afghanistan: Collapse of legal system is ‘human rights catastrophe’
~ Cambodia positioned to fully integrate LGBT people into society, UN expert says
~ Jacinda Ardern: the 'politics of kindness' is a lasting legacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter