Human Rights Observatory

In Russia, video games are unsafe for kids. But not for the usual reasons

By Daria Dergacheva
Nikita Uvarov, a teenager from Siberia, is serving a five-year jail sentence for planning to build the FSB building and blow it up in Minecraft.


© Global Voices -
