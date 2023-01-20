Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Free Detained Critics of Monarchy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Orawan Phuphong and Tantawan Tuatulanon protest in front of the Bangkok Criminal Court by pouring red paint on themselves, January 16, 2023. © 2023 Voice TV (New York) – Thai authorities should immediately drop the charges and release two democracy activists detained for criticizing the monarchy, Human Rights Watch said today. Orawan Phuphong and Tantawan Tuatulanon have been detained since January 16, 2023, after appearing in court to revoke their own bail. They revoked their bail to demand the release on bail of other political activists, and adoption of judicial…


