Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Top UN delegation tells Taliban to end confinement, deprivation, abuse of women’s rights

Share this article
The UN deputy chief and head of UN Women have conveyed a direct message to Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership calling on them to put the good of the country first and end recent policies towards women and girls that have confined them in their own homes, and violated their basic human rights.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru protests: What to know about Indigenous-led movement shaking the crisis-hit country
~ Speaker Kevin McCarthy: how backroom deals have put controversial Republicans into key roles
~ Rwanda: Suspicious Death of Investigative Journalist
~ Afghanistan: Collapse of legal system is ‘human rights catastrophe’
~ Cambodia positioned to fully integrate LGBT people into society, UN expert says
~ Jacinda Ardern: the 'politics of kindness' is a lasting legacy
~ Football club collapses in lower leagues: how to avoid them for the good of the community
~ Power cuts in South Africa: trend to get off the grid is gathering pace, but total independence is still a way off
~ Why eating at work is important – even the odd slice of cake
~ Cornwall space launch: why the environmental cost of rocket launches is large even when they fail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter